Following Bipartisan Push, Brindisi Praises Administration’s Disaster Declaration for New York

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Administration Heeds Call of Brindisi & Katko; Makes Disaster Declaration for New York State

Brindisi: This Will Help Get New York The Resources We Need To Fight The Coronavirus

Following Congressman Anthony Brindisi’s bipartisan call, President Trump approved New York’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration. This declaration will provide additional federal funds beyond the billions secured for New York in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“This is the right thing to do for the Administration,” Brindisi said. “I am happy to see the Administration is listening to the people on the ground. With this declaration, New York will have access to more resources. We are in this fight together and with this declaration we now have more tools at our disposal to fight back.”

Last week, Brindisi worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass critical legislation that released millions of dollars to New York’s 22nd district. Earlier this week, Brindisi and Congressman John Katko led a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers to call on the Administration to approve New York’s request. Brindisi and Katko’s letter to the President is below:

Dear President Trump,

On March 16, 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo officially requested that a major disaster declaration be issued for New York State as a result of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic. As Members of Congress representing areas directly impacted by the spread of COVID-19, we urge you to issue such a declaration as soon as possible.

As of March 18, 2020, there have been 2,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State across 27 counties and New York City. Recorded cases will soon overwhelm public health resources, with the State’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds currently at 80% capacity. Although resources have been deployed within New York State to increase testing capabilities and increase the availability of telehealth services, the State’s ability to respond effectively is already facing significant strains as confirmed cases rise exponentially.

In addition to immediate health concerns, necessary efforts currently underway to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will have severe long-term consequences on New York State’s economy. Disruptions facing our business, government and community activities are likely to continue in the coming weeks, leaving millions of Americans without work and placing a significant strain on public resources. Combined with the challenges already facing municipal budgets statewide, as well as the State’s ongoing recovery from several major disasters in recent years, COVID-19 poses an imminent and acute threat to New York’s economic security.

On behalf of our constituents, including New York State’s families, doctors, first responders, and business owners, we respectfully urge you to grant Governor Cuomo’s request and immediately deploy federal resources to support New York’s response to COVID-19. Additionally, we request that non-federal share requirements be waived for such assistance due to the magnitude of the pandemic’s impact across New York State.

Thank you in advance for your time and consideration of this request.