Following Bipartisan Delgado & Katko Push, Administration Extends National Guard Service

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—After U.S. Representatives Delgado and Katko sent a letter to the President urging him to extend New York’s National Guard authorization, President Trump announced today that he will lengthen the National Guard’s service, allowing them to access needed benefits. Following this announcement, U.S. Representatives Antonio Delgado (NY-19) and John Katko (NY-24) released the following statements:

“Our brave servicemembers of the National Guard have been invaluable in New York’s response to COVID-19—facilitating testing and health care assistance, assisting with food distributions, and more. I am glad to see this authorization extended which will allow our servicemen and women to continue assisting with our state’s response to this deadly virus and receive the benefits they deserve. We owe every member of the National Guard a debt of gratitude for their work on the front lines. I’ll keep fighting to make sure they can access the benefits and resources they need to stay safe and secure on the job,” said Rep. Delgado.

“In Central New York and across the State, the New York National Guard has been a driving force behind our COVID-19 response efforts. In conjunction with local hospitals and medical facilities, they have helped bolster our testing capabilities and supported initiatives to expand care for patients and limit the spread of the disease. With this extension issued, the New York National Guard will be able to continue this important work, while allowing deployed servicemembers to meet the 90-day eligibility threshold to receive benefits under the Post-9/11 GI Bill. Across New York State, we are extremely grateful for the support the National Guard has offered us during our time of need. In Congress, I remain committed to strengthening Central New York’s response to COVID-19 and will continue advocating for our servicemembers to ensure they receive the support and benefits they deserve,” said Rep. John Katko.



Below is the full text of the letter from Reps. Delgado and Katko urging the President to extend the National Guard’s authorization:

May 21, 2020

Dear President Trump,

We write to express strong support for the extension of Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) activities authorized under the Presidential Memorandum issued on March 22, 2020. As our country continues responding to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Federal Government must maintain critical public health efforts and support the brave men and women on the frontlines of this dire public health crisis.

As the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State continues to face new and unprecedented challenges on the road to recovery. Strains on our hospitals and healthcare infrastructure have reached historic levels, and these conditions are likely to persist in the weeks ahead. For this reason, we are grateful for your decision to authorize the activation of the New York National Guard under DSCA 502(f) and direct the Federal Emergency Management Administration to support National Guard activities in response to COVID-19.

Since their mobilization, the brave men and women of the National Guard have steadfastly served our communities in the face of unprecedented challenges and tragedy. Servicemembers in the National Guard have worked tirelessly to support first responders, increase our testing capabilities, and expand the capacity of our healthcare system. These efforts have undoubtedly saved the lives of many New Yorkers and our state owes these heroes a grave debt of gratitude.

In order for New York State to maintain important public health measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you extend DSCA activities through the duration of the National Emergency Declaration issued on March 13, 2020. In addition to bolstering our state’s ongoing response to this crisis, an extension would ensure that the heroic men and women of the National Guard receive the benefits that they deserve for their service.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. It is critical that we continue signaling strong federal support for the brave Americans on the frontlines of this pandemic.