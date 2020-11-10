Flash Back Fridays “A View from the Bridge” 2017

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

EPAC Digital presents the Classic American Drama, A View from the Bridge 2017. The EPAC Repertory Co. produced “A View from the Bridge” at the Endicott Performing Arts Center in the year 2017. You can now enjoy this show from the comfort of your own home with a small donation to gain digital access on you personal device and/or smart TV through the EPAC You Tube Channel. Please subscribe today!



EPAC Digital will be releasing EPAC Repertory Company productions from the ARCHIVES. EPAC Digital will be releasing beloved classics like “ANNIE”, “Oliver” and “Little Shop of Horrors”, as well as other EPAC favorites like “Spamalot”, “Shrek” and “Cabaret”. CHECK BACK every week to find out what’s coming out next, hopefully it’s one of your favorites!



During these terribly uncertain times EPAC has decided to go Digital, as part of its COVID-19 Safety Plan for re-opening business. EPAC Digital is the new online platform that will allow EPAC to continue its mission by providing high quality performing arts and education to the entire community at an affordable price.