Five Mile Point Speedway readies for week number two of the 70th anniversary season

KIRKWOOD, NY – Five Mile Point Speedway is ready for race number two of the 70th Anniversary Season at the quarter mile oval. Racing takes place this Saturday night at 7 p.m. Once again, the grandstand area will be closed to spectators per the current Governor’s Council Covid-19 guidelines.

The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have been felt by everyone and as New York State and the country begins the re-opening phases. Five Mile Point Speedway readies for week number two of the 2020 race season with racing set for this Saturday at 7 p.m.



Last Saturday it was clear that the opening night racing event provided some much needed normalcy as everyone readjusts to current conditions due to the Covid-19 recovery. Despite not having spectators in the stands, the race teams were ready and the action on the track was intense. Todd Titus, from Kirkwood was the Crate Sportsman feature winner. The Crate Sportsman will headline the racing action this Saturday night.This Saturday night the first full night of point racing begins for the Crate Sportsman, Factory Stocks, 600 Modifieds, FWD Four Cylinder Expert and Novice along with the Juniors class. The intensity will certainly be there as full points will be awarded in all classes.



Teams and race divisions that are not on the racing card this Saturday will be able to get some on track times as well. There will be several rounds of practice for the Modified teams as they gear up for their season opener.



Five Mile Point Speedway owner Andrew Harpell commented, “We are hoping that next Saturday we will be able to have our grandstands opened as New York States phase 4 begins. With spectators able to attend we can then get our headline Modified division back on the schedule. The timing of when our Governor makes that announcement next week will be key.”



Pit gates open at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday with practice set to begin at 6:00 p.m. Racing is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Saturday at Five Mile Point Speedway. For additional information please phone us at 607-651-4421 or email us at fivemilepoint1@aol.com. Our official website can be found at www.5milepointspeedway.com.