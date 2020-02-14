First Friday Reception & Gallery Exhibit Today

From The Broome County Arts Council:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH, 2020

6:00PM – 9:00PM Opening Reception

Italia RediscoveredBy Greg A. Chianis

In a cardboard box at an Italian antique market, established photographer, Greg A. Chianis, happened upon six rolls of exposed 35mm film negatives from the 1930’s and 40’s.

This exhibition consists of forty silver gelatin images that have been printed from these original negatives. Each image transports the viewer to a former time and place through the lens of an unknown photographer.

Greg A. Chianis, AIA (b. 1961) obtained his Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 1986. He is the co-founder of Chianis + Anderson Architects, a twenty-two-person firm with offices in Binghamton, New York.

As a self-taught photographer who was first introduced to photography after a three-year battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma cancer, Chianis has a unique eye for capturing life. In a strange, yet positive way, the illness heightened his awareness of the surrounding environment, the places and things he came in contact with, and most importantly, the way he looked at the world.

In addition to his work with digital media, Mr. Chianis has developed a deep curiosity and interest in analog film photography that includes the use of the pinhole, 35mm, medium format, large format cameras and equipment, and more recently, found photography.

His award-winning work has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions, and he is honored to have his work on display in many commercial properties and in private collections. Chianis resides in Newark Valley, New York with his twenty-two-year-old daughter, Madelyn.