First Cayuga Health Providers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

From Cayuga Health:

Ithaca, New York –– Cayuga Health officials announced today that Dr. Keith Lambert, ER Physician, Kate Rosa, RN, and Dr. Sushilkumar Satish Gupta, Pulmonologist/Critical Care Specialist, were among the initial Cayuga Health employees to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The frontline providers received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Phase I approach, on December 18 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Vaccinations of additional Cayuga Health frontline providers will continue this week.

Recently, Governor Cuomo outlined a phased approach regarding vaccine distribution and administration. In Phase I, supplies are limited to those that may be at the most risk to include frontline, patient-facing healthcare providers. The first shipment of the vaccine for Phase I individuals meeting the criteria in our region was received by Arnot Ogden Medical Center last week.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to our frontline workers at this time,” states Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “We know this is only the beginning of this fast-evolving process and we will remain diligent by doing our part for our own health care providers and within the community during the fight against this global pandemic.”

