Fire meets ice as New York’s Bravest compete in the 15th annual Fasny Winter Games

(Cortland, NY) – The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) willkick off the 15th Annual Firefighter Winter Games in Cortland this weekend– February 8-9. Proudly hosted by the Greek Peak Mountain Resort, volunteer firefighters from across the Empire State, dressed in full turnout gear, will participate in a variety of winter events and races throughout the weekend at Greek Peak Adventure Park and Tubing Center.

Some crowd pleasers include: tubing, sled-pull, stokes basket carry, hose races, tug-of-war and broomball. With nearly 150 New York volunteer firefighters, the competition is sure to get pretty intense.

This year FASNY is also returning to SUNY Cortland, where firefighters will take to the ice, playing broomball at the Park Center Alumni Arena on the morning of Sunday, February 9. An award ceremony will follow broomball at the Arena.

The games’ fierce fire department competition allows firefighters to hone in on important training skills. For example, the Hose Relay Event reinforces firefighters’ training on how important speed, efficiency and close teamwork is when fighting a fire. Other races also focus on key skills like communication, coordination, and using technology.

For more information, visit www.fasny.com

Saturday Events

7:45-11:00 a.m. — Tube Racing at Greek Peak Adventure Park and Tubing Center

9:00-11:30 a.m. — Stokes Basket Carry (Former Sled Pull)

9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. — Firefighter Geocache (Scavenger Hunt)

11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Hose Relay at Greek Peak

1:30-4:00 p.m. — Tug-O-War at Greek Peak

Sunday Events

7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. — Broomball Tournament at the Park Center Alumni Arena at SUNY Cortland

Awards Ceremony Immediately Following the Broomball Tournament