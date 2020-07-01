Fire fighters urge extra caution as consumer fireworks cause thousands of injuries and fires on Independence Day

Fireworks, sparklers, firecrackers and bottle rockets can cause injuries and fires, ruining a holiday celebration. The best and safest way to enjoy the Fourth of July is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals and view from a distance.

Though legal in many states, consumer fireworks are extremely dangerous if not handled properly. It’s important to take extra precautions when near or handling fireworks. This includes sparklers, firecrackers and bottle rockets, which can cause injuries and fires, ruining holiday celebrations. Sparklers can burn at temperatures well over 1,000 degrees. In 2017, sparkler injuries sent nearly 1,200 children to the emergency room.

More than 10,000 people are treated for fireworks-related injuries every year, with most of those injuries occurring around the Fourth of July holiday. More than one-third of those injuries involve children under 15 years of age.

Mishandled fireworks also cause fires, with July among the busiest days for professional fire fighters. Fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires last year, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other fires.

While do-it-yourself firework displays may seem like fun, fire fighters urge resisting the temptation and instead enjoying one of the many professional displays in the community.