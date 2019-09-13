From Cornell Cooperative Expensive of Broome County

Find a Farm/Find a Farmer

October 15th, 29th, November 12th & 26th

6:30pm-8pm

Agricultural Development Center at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County

Looking for land? Looking for someone to farm your land? Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County as we “Ask the Experts” and hear presentations on a variety of topics including: finding/listing farmland, marketing that land, creating a lease and setting values for agricultural land These will be available via webinar with facilitated discussions with guest speakers, and time for networking.

Tuesday October 15th, 6:30-8pm —How to Market My Farmland, Guest Speaker: Jennifer Fimbal, CCE Dutchess County — so you have some land, but aren’t using it.

Or maybe you want someone to farm it but don’t know where to start.

During this workshop we will learn different methods for reaching out to both the agricultural and realtor communities to find someone interested in utilizing your land.

Tuesday October 29th, 6:30-8pm —Where do I find farmland & Can I afford it? Guest Speakers: Michael Parker (National Young Farmer Coalition) & Alex Morency (American Farmland Trust-NY) We’ll learn about the FindingFarmland Calculator designed by the National Young Farmer Coalition & the NYFarmlandFinder designed by American Farmland Trust-NY, learn how to use them together to find farmland and gain the information necessary when approaching a lender.

Tuesday November 12th, 6:30-8pm — Understanding Appropriate Agricultural Land Uses and Setting Realistic Land Values, Guest Speaker: Nicole Tommell (CNY Dairy, Field Crops & Livestock team) — whether you are a landowner, or looking for farmland, understanding the best/most appropriate land uses, as well as it’s value are paramount to getting started on the right food.

Join us as we learn how to set realistic land values and understand how to evaluate land for appropriate farm uses.

Tuesday November 26th, 6:30-8pm — Leasing — Whether you are pursuing an agricultural assessment, or are looking to formalize an agreement for agricultural land use, leases are one potential tool.

They do not need to be complicated, but should include several key features which outline roles, expectations, and terms, just to name a few.

Join us as we learn how to properly put together a farmland lease that protects both parties.

The cost to attend is just $10/farm or household per session and includes 2 registrations.

If you would like to attend all 4, the package cost is $30. These will take place at the CCE Broome County Agricultural Development Center. To register, click here.