Final Night of Boo at the Zoo to be on Friday (Tonight)

Boo at the Zoo scheduled for Saturday, October 27th has been cancelled due to the expected rain and cold temperatures. Tonight’s event is still on and admissions will be open 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm.

Thank you to everyone who has come out to the previous event nights and we are appreciative of the support from our volunteers!

For more information on Boo at the Zoo, please contact marketing@rossparkzoo.com.