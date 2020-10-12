Federal government recognizes Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for high quality Medicare Advantage plans

From Five Mile Point Speedway:

KIRKWOOD, NY: Steve Davis made his first start of the season at Five Mile Point Speedway and cashed in by winning the 25 lap Insinger Performance Crate Sportsman feature event. The victory was worth $1,200. Kurt Stebbins collected $800 for the victory in the “Shirley Shootout” 25 for Street Stocks honoring the Memory of Shirley Zacharias.Seth Zacharias and Tyler Johnston brought the twenty-five car Crate Sportsman starting field to the green flag. Zacharias immediately jumped out to the race lead at the green. Three cautions slowed the action in the first three laps of the event. During the lap 3 caution period heavy rain began to fall on the quarter mile oval and the cars were quickly sent to the pit area. At this point the top five consisted of Zacharias, Davis, Johnston, Rusty Smith and Brian Calabrisi. Racing resumed after about an hour rain delay and the quarter mile was lightning fast. When racing went back to green Zacharias set the pace but Davis utilized the extreme outside to quickly move out in front. The final caution of the race flew on lap 6 with Davis solidly in the lead. On the restart Davis again utilized the outside to open up his margin over Zacharias. Rusty Smith now began to challenge both Johnston and Zacharias for the second and third positions. On lap 8 Smith rode the outside cushion around both and in to second position. Davis had already opened up a sizeable lead as Smith tried to chase him down. Over the final laps Smith closed in as Davis settled into the lower groove and Smith continued to utilize the outside. Smith would get a great run off of turn two to close in but Davis was better through turns three and four.On the final lap Smith again utilized turns one and two to make a bid for the win but Davis got a great run through the turns and was able to open his lead by two car lengths. Smith made one last effort off turns three and four but Davis was up to the challenge and collected the win. Smith ended up second with Zacharias, Bobby Hackel and Johnston in the top five. Stebbins and Kurt Decker sat on the pole for the start of the 25 lap Street Stock main event. Stebbins charged out to the lead at the drop of the green flag. Stebbins set a torrid pace as the race leader while a number of intense battles took shape throughout the field. Decker had his hands full during the early going as Doug Stack, Jr. quickly charged from his fifth starting slot to contend for second. As the duo battled for second place Stebbins opened up his race lead over the field. Stack took over second place on lap 8 as Decker held tight to the third position. As the race approached the halfway mark Stack began to chase down Stebbins for the race lead as they began to approach lapped traffic. Although Stack was able to close the gap he was never able to mount a serious challenge for the lead. Stebbins went on to lead the balance of the race as he went on to his first ever FMP victory. Stack wound up second with Decker coming across in third. Doug Polhamus advanced from seventh to finish fourth and Jon Carpenter wound up fifth. The race went caution free on the wide and racy surface that provided great action throughout the field. Stebbins also cashed in on 25 six packs of beer courtesy of Chris Zacharias and his business Signworks Custom Fleet Graphics. Stanley Matthews and Tommy Groover set the pace for the start of the 20 lap Factory Stock main event. Matthews raced out to the early lead with Groover in second. Mike Morse quickly charged from the eighth starting spot to third. On lap 3 Morse took over the lead and would never look back. As the laps wound down a great battle took place between Groover and Track Champion Justin Slezak. Slezak ran the extreme outside while Groover battled back on the low side. The duo kept closed to Morse but could not challenge the race leader. Morse went on for his third win of the season at the speedway. Slezak finished second with Groover, Matthews and Nate Hill completing the top five. Hill was the top finishing “Factory Stock Lite” with his fifth place finish. COUNTER POINTS…As was the norm all season long in an anything but normal year, the spectator grandstand remained closed due to NYS Covid-19 Guidelines…Sportsman third place finisher Seth Zacharias is the grandson of Shirley Zacharias…The Street Stock race honored her memory on the evening…A special trophy was presented to race winner Kurt Stebbins along with a bonus six pack of beer for each of the 25 laps he lead in the caution free feature…The quarter mile surface was ultra-racy after a very busy day of racing…Small cars ran a matinee program with the big car feature getting underway during the early evening…Over 400 laps of racing took place between the two programs on a windy, sunny 80 degree day…The quarter mile oval held up remarkably despite all of the racing…A special thanks to the Mohawk Valley Vintage Modified Series staff that did an outstanding job putting together a great night time racing program…The race official volunteers did an outstanding job pushing the racing program along to complete all of the action despite an hour rain delay…INSINGER PERFORMANCE CRATE SPORTSMAN OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (25 LAPS): STEVE DAVIS ($1,200), Rusty Smith, Seth Zacharias, Bobby Hackel, Tyler Johnston, Mike Nagel, Ray Leonard, Brian Calabrisi, Nick Mady, Devon Zona, Blaine Klinger, Jim Cummings, Stacey Jackson, George Begg, William August, Mackenzie Marsh, Alex Knopka, Gary Smith, Brandon Loucks, Brian Durbin, Tyler Stoddard, Todd Titus, Bryan Durbin, Tyler Stoddard, Todd Titus, Bryan Bartos, Jake Mason, Tom Hampton. SHIRLEY SHOOTOUT STREET STOCK FEATURE FINISH (25 LAPS): KURT STEBBINS ($800), Doug Stack Jr., Kurt Decker, Doug Polhamus, Jon Carpenter, Don Russell, Shawn Boynton, Shane Wolf, Kane Stebbins, Butch Green, Mike Wilbur, Brad Steinruck, Dan Force, Buck Mills, Shannon Oswald, Lanson Albanese.FACTORY STOCK OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20 LAPS): MIKE MORSE, Justin Slezak, Justin Slezak, Tom Groover, Stanley Matthews, Nate Hill, Kurtis Stickle, Matthew Millard, Zach Kriner, Josh Samrov, Dick Wallace, Brandon Conklin, Tim Avants, Josh Towner, Buck Mills, Greg Young, Billy Shoemaker, Josh Dumas, Josh Sawyer, Jason Samrov, James Millard. DNS – Jesse Tuthill. Nate Hill – Factory Stock “Lite” Best of Class.FUTURES SPORTSMAN OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20 LAPS): MATTHEW BACKUS, Josh Allen, Alan Komar, Chuck Culbertson, Jake Mele, Joe Buchanan, Jordan Millard. MOHAWK VALLEY VINTAGE DIRT MODIFIED SERIES VINTAGE MODIFIED OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20 LAPS): RANDY DELANEY, Kevin Kyser, Mike Stofflet, Wes Cassel, Duane Hiller, Steve Longo, Tim Natalino, Andy Cassel.MOHAWK VALLEY VINTAGE DIRT MODIFIED SERIES VINTAGE SPORTSMAN OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20 LAPS): MIKE HOTALING, Stephen Denton, Tim natalino, Dave Charczuk, Ed Lawrence, George Palmer, John Pastaur, Wyatt Jacobson. DNS – Dan Karl, Howard Lenard.MOHAWK VALLEY VINTAGE DIRT MODIFIED SERIES VINTAGE ANTIQUE OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (15 LAPS): LOREN LINCOLN, Tom Fletcher, Bryan Scofield, Mike Cole, Jeff Mitchell, Tom Church, Chuck Scofield, Howard Lenard, Jim Fugal, Roger Williams.MOHAWK VALLEY VINTAGE DIRT MODIFIED SERIES VINTAGE LATE MODEL OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (15): CURTIS CONDON, Les Smith, John Roese, Will Reed, Jessee Tuthill. DNS Bill Liese.