Ladies, you are invited to attend the Binghamton After 5 Dinner Meeting.

Tuesday, Feb. 18th at My Uncle’s Place In Port Dick,, on Service Road

6:15 – 8:15 Price – $17.00 (all inclusive for dinner & program)

Featuring, Van Cott Jewelers with Susan Secky

Music by James Ramsey

Annie Friedricks will share “How Perfect Love Overcomes Inadequacy”

Reservations – Call Linda @ 607-274-8325 Please honor reservations.