Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses Decrease in 2020

From the office of Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak today released drug overdose data for the third quarter of 2020. Twenty-eight drug overdose deaths have been confirmed for the first three quarters of 2020, which includes 8 deaths during the third quarter.



January 1st – September 30th overdose deaths by year:

• 2020: 28

• 2019: 33

• 2018: 22

• 2017: 55

• 2016: 60



Use of the rapid overdose reversal medication naloxone is also down in 2020. For the first three quarters of the year, use of Naloxone is down 8% from the same period in 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office monitors and investigates fatal drug overdoses, and works with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program to monitor non-fatal overdoses.



“It is encouraging that during the continued uncertainty of Covid-19, overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal, have not increased in Broome County, in fact they have decreased,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “We thank all of our partners in law enforcement, government, and the many treatment providers and community organizations for their hard work; this is a community-wide problem that we’ve worked to address with a community-wide plan to save lives.”



A full list of drug treatment services is available at: http://www.gobroomecounty.com/boac/help-is-available.