Farmers’ Market Coupons Available to Seniors

BROOME COUNTY, NY- Representatives from the Broome County Office for Aging will be visiting various locations to issue Farmers’ Market Coupons to eligible individuals.

Farmers’ Market Coupons are $20 worth of vouchers that may be exchanged for produce at participating local participating farmers’ markets.

All eligible individuals may receive one $20 booklet per year. Applicants must be age 60 or older and self-attest that they are within income guidelines.

For income guidelines call Paula at (607) 778-2411.

Please refer to the list below for the dates and locations of the distributions.

7/23 North Shore Towers, Binghamton, 10-11 am

7/28 Vestal Senior Center, Vestal, 9-10 am

7/30 First Ward Senior Center, Binghamton, 9:30-11:00 am

7/30 Eastern Broome Sr Ctr, Harpursville, Noon-1 pm

8/4 Broome West Senior Center, Endwell, 9-11 am

8/6 Johnson City Senior Center, 9-11 am

8/16 Northern Broome Sr Ctr, Whitney Pt, 9-10 am

8/28 BC Regional Farmers Market, Front Street in Binghamton, 9 am – 1 pm.