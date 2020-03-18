Farm workers wage hearing in Binghamton postponed; hearing still scheduled for Long Island and Batavia

Out of an abundance of caution, the Wage Board hearing for farm laborers in New York State, scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2020, at Binghamton University in Vestal, NY is POSTPONED until further notice.

A new date will be announced as soon as the hearing is rescheduled.

Hearings are still scheduled for Long Island and Batavia. Updates on those hearings will be provided at a later date.

About the Hearings

On Monday, February 24, 2020, New York State Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon announced that she will convene a wage board to hold public hearings to hear testimony to consider the existing overtime work threshold for farm laborers and the extent to which the overtime work threshold may be lowered in New York State. Written comments may still be submitted to wagebaord@labor.ny.gov