Farewell: A Legislative Column from the Desk of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch

From the office of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

As another calendar year begins to wind down, and as I end my final term as your state Assemblyman, I’ve reflected on the progress and accomplishments our community has made, and thought of where the state needs to go moving forward. We’ve had some incredible successes, and I’ve been honored to serve as your assemblyman through them, but the work is never over.

Thanks to the support of you, the citizens of the 122nd Assembly District of New York, our state Legislature has been able to approve several helpful initiatives. I’m particularly proud of the work my colleagues and I did standing up for education benefits, which include ending the Gap Elimination Adjustment Education Cuts, as well as establishing the School Tax Relief Program. We also helped to decouple standardized testing results from teacher evaluations. Alongside the education initiatives of our Conference, we’ve also worked to improve the general quality of life of our fellow New Yorkers. From setting the property tax cap to two percent to restoring $90 million to the Office of People With Developmental Disabilities and their non-profit caregivers, I can confidently say that my time in government has been satisfying.

As I leave, however, there are some things that concern me. The dominion the majority party holds over the state Legislature is ensuring that some New Yorkers aren’t being heard, no matter how often they may try. The disastrous bail reform law is letting criminals back onto the streets and threatening our neighborhoods. The push for more aggressive taxation policies following terrible state budget management shows not only a willingness to rob from honest, hardworking New Yorkers when the majority fails to hold up its end of the deal, but that the majority in power is so disorganized and ineffective that they fall back on us to pick up their slack. This prolonged mismanagement of resources and power is exhausting and disheartening to see in government, and as a private citizen, I will be joining you all in voicing my concerns about it.

But in my final days as your assemblyman, I will be doing as I always have: working for you, the wonderful citizens of the 122nd District, and giving you my all. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as your assemblyman, and I will remember this time fondly. I give my very best wishes to Assemblyman-elect Joe Angelino, who I know will work to serve you all well, and I look forward to joining you all as a private citizen who enjoys the wonderful liberties we are afforded in this great country. Thank you for your years of support, and God bless you.