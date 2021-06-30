Family Enrichment Network free summer meal program

JOHNSON CITY, NY-Family Enrichment Network is operating a Summer Food Services Program.

The Food and Nutrition Services, USDA Summer Food Services Program assists families in obtaining FREE nutritious meals and snacks when school is out.

Community children 18 years of age and under are welcome to participate in this morning snack and lunch program.

The program runs from July 6, 2021 through August 27, 2021.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday each week at 24 Cherry Street, Johnson City, NY 13790 as a grab and go program.

For more information contact Network Offices at (607) 723-8313.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture



Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Right

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.