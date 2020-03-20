Family & Children’s Society Moves to Telephone and Telehealth Services to Ensure Access to Behavioral Health Services

From The Family & Children’s Society:

Binghamton, NY – To protect the health of our staff, clients and the community, and to operate in accordance with county, state and federal recommendations, Family & Children’s Society is transitioning to telephone and telehealth services to ensure that clients have access to essential behavioral health services during the evolving COVID-19 health crisis. While we intend to continue offering services, please do expect changes to how we do business:

Our clinic facilities will be closed to the public effective Thursday, March 19 at 5:00 pm and remain closed until 8:00 am on Monday, April 6.

Our phone lines for information, support and referral will be open Monday – Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For information or to schedule appointments please call: Binghamton (607) 729-6206 Cortland (607) 753-0234 Oneida (315) 280-0400



In lieu of face-to-face contact, we will be delivering behavioral health services through telephone or telehealth capabilities, including technology commonly available on smart phones and other devices. Clinical services will be offered Monday – Thursday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, which is consistent with our normal clinic hours.

Most staff will work remotely from home using telephone and telehealth technology to perform their jobs. Some staff will continue to use our offices under social distancing guidelines. The agency has already been confirming telephone contact information for our clients and we have options available for clients who do not have access to a phone.

Please understand that we did not make this decision lightly. Individual and group counseling are critical for many in our community along with medication assisted treatment to support those in recovery. We have a strong sense of responsibility toward our clients and are making every possible effort to ensure that they have access to the services they need.

Family & Children’s Counseling Services and The Family & Children’s Society are in the final stages of a merger that assures ongoing availability of essential behavioral health care services for people living in Central New York and the Southern Tier. Together, the two legacy organizations have over 120 years of experience serving people in Central New York and the Southern Tier. With the merger, the agency will employ over 150 clinicians, prescribers, educators and administrative support staff and provide services to nearly 10,000 people in 22 school and community-based clinics in four counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier.