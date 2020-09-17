Fall Skies Friday Night Livestream September 18, 7:30 PM

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:



Now that school is back in session for the kids, it is a reminder that we should all strive to be life-long learners. Kopernik’s Friday night programs give you the opportunity to learn something new about our world and our universe.



This Friday, Kopernik kicks off the fall season of our Friday Night Livestreams with a program entitled: Fall Skies. It will be presented by Robert Byrnes, a member of the Kopernik Astronomical Society. Check out the panel below for more details on the Fall Skies program.



While we cannot have the public come to Kopernik until it is safe to do so, Kopernik can come to you with our Livestream events. If you watch it live, you can ask questions of the presenter in the chat window. Otherwise you can watch it at a later time as well as any of our other livestream programs at your convenience on our YouTube channel.



If you are not already, subscribe to Kopernik’s YouTube channel.Click on the subscribe button below and you will be ready to learn.

Remember to Look Up… and Dream Big!