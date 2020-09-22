Fall Fur All at the Ross Park Zoo

From The Ross Park Zoo:

Binghamton, NY – Enjoy the fall season with a trip to the Ross Park Zoo! In lieu of our Howloween at the Zoo and Boo at the Zoo events, the zoo will be offering our visitors a leisurely visit through the zoo with fall and Halloween themed decorations throughout! Social distancing and face masks are required.

Admission is available at the door for $7.00 per person. Visions Federal Credit Union members, pick up a complimentary ticket voucher at your local branch!

September 26 – October 11

• Admissions open 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Thursday – Sunday

October 12 – October 25

• Admissions open 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday – Sunday only