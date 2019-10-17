Fall for Chenango Arts Council classes

From the Chenango County Arts Council:

Norwich, October 15, 2019: Chenango Arts Council is excited to announce its lineup of fun fall classes for 2019.

Beginning October 21 and running every Monday until November 11, Veteran Instructor Carl Houghton will teach watercolor to students of all skill levels.

The workshop will be from 6-8 pm and all supplies will be included in the tuition, which is $70 for Members and $75 for Non-Members.

R.S.V.P. by October 18, 2019.

Get ready for winter and the holiday season by learning to crochet your own hat with Instructor Shannon Klatt. Classes are held Thursdays, November 7, 14 and 21 at 4 pm.

$30 covers all three sessions and supplies. Register by November 4, 2019.

Fall Ceramics is back!! Open to all levels, Instructor Matt Wilson teaches you how to create your very own pieces! Tuition is $100 and includes instruction and supplies.

Classes are Sundays, November 17, November 24, December 1, and December 15 from 4 PM to 6 PM. Enroll online or call 607-336-ARTS by November 8.

These workshops are made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.