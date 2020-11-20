Fall 2020 Rummage Sale this week

From The Humane Society:

The Humane Society’s Fall Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, November 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The sale will be held at The American Legion Post 164580, 177 Robinson St, Binghamton.

Donations for the sale can be dropped off Friday, November 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The American Legion Post 1645, Robinson St.



PLEASE NO BOOKS, CLOTHING, LARGE EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, or TVs.

COVID Guidelines to be strictly enforced in accordance with local and NYS regulations. Please be prepared to provide contact information for contact tracing purposes.