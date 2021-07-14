Factory Sale Extended at Stickley’s North Syracuse Outlet

From Stickley Furniture:

Customers will have four additional days to shop Stickley’s Factory Sale at the Stickley Factory
Outlet July 15-18. Last week’s million-dollar factory sale was so popular that the Manlius-based
manufacturer is extending savings on rugs, furniture, and more.

Customers can save up to 80% on furniture for every room in the home, including work-fromhome essentials, mattresses, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more. Pieces are available for
immediate carry-out and local delivery can be arranged.

This encore event takes place Thursday, July 15, 12-8 p.m.; Friday, July 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 18, from 12 p.m-5 p.m. at the Stickley
Factory Outlet, 506 S. Main Street (Route 11) in North Syracuse. Additional details are available
at shopstickley.com.

