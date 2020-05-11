Face Masks & Hand Sanitizer Distribution to Broome County Farms

From Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Tuesday May 12th, 10am-2pm

Broome County Fairgrounds, CCE Broome County & Palmer Elementary School

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (CCE-BC) recently received 250 cases of hand sanitizer and 2500 facemasks that will be distributed to local farms at no cost. This program is available only for farm owners to distribute to themselves and their employees, and to local farm stands and farmers markets.

CCE-BC’s Agriculture Team will be distributing on Tuesday May 12th between 10am and 2pm at 3 locations in Broome County as we distribute face masks and hand sanitizer to Broome County farms. These are provided courtesy of a partnership between NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets and Cornell Cooperative Extension. Proof of agriculture status is required and contact information including phone number and address will be collected for tracking purposes. Limited supplies available.



Locations:

Whitney Point Fairgrounds – North end of 4-H Building

TASTE NY – 840 Upper Front St, Binghamton

Alice Palmer Elementary School – 213 Main St, Windsor



We look forward to seeing our farms during this time! If you cannot make it to one of these locations on May 12th, please call our office to set up a time to pick up at our office located at 840 Upper Front St, Binghamton, Monday-Thursday, 10am-2pm. Any questions can be directed to our main number, (607) 772-8953 during that time.