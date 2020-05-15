Face Masks Available for Broome County Residents Age 70+

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

The Broome County Office for Aging will distribute cloth face masks for those who are 70 and
above and who have not yet obtained a mask. Family caregivers of people 70 and older may also
pick up a mask if they are in need of one, or if they would like to pick up a mask for an older
friend or relative.

Distribution will take place outside the senior centers listed below on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 – 3:30 PM until May 29. Please call the Office for Aging with any questions: (607) 778-2411.

Binghamton: First Ward Senior Center, 226 Clinton Street

Deposit: Deposit Senior Center, 14 Monument Street (Christ Episcopal Church)

Endwell: Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne Street

Harpursville: Eastern Broome Senior Center, 27 Golden Lane

Johnson City: Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton Street

Vestal: Vestal Senior Center, 201 Main St. (Old Vestal Jr. High Cafeteria)

Whitney Point: Northern Broome Senior Center, 12 Strongs Place

What: “Face Mask Distribution for Broome County Residents Age 70 +”
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 – 3:30 PM until May 29.
Where: Senior Centers
Who: For all residents 70 + and/or Family Caregivers

