From The Broome County Historical Society:

The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present “EXPLORING THE MYSTERIOUS FRENCH TRACT IN VESTAL AND BINGHAMTON” on Wednesday evening, May 19, at 6:45 p.m. via Zoom and simultaneously on live-stream.



What mysteries hide beneath the lush, cool green 10,880-acre forest that has held our fascination for more than 230 years? Why was it called the “French Tract”? Was it a refuge for a Queen? the lair of wild animals? a hideout for criminals? or a trap for unsuspecting woodsmen? And does it still exist? Margaret Hadsell, Vestal Town Historian, will answer these questions for us that evening.

Mrs. Hadsell is a frequent author and speaker on Town of Vestal history and is also a member of the Broome County Historical Society Board of Trustees and a member of many local historical societies and genealogical societies. A retired IBM software engineer, she holds degrees from both Binghamton University and Syracuse University.



Because of COVID-19, the program will be offered on Zoom using a computer and simultaneously live-streamed to the Broome County Historical Society Facebook page. To watch on Zoom, click on the program link posted at www.broomehistory.org/programs