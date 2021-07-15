Explore the World Through Food: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County offers free Teen Cooking and Nutrition Education Program this Summer

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (CCE-BC) is offering an exciting new program this summer for teens aged 12-16 years. Teen World Cuisine: An Around the World Cooking Program is a 6-week program that aims to encourage healthy eating and increased physical activity in local teenagers, all while exploring the cuisine of Thailand, Greece, France, Brazil, China, and Mexico.

Teens will learn about eating a balanced diet, reducing sugar-sweetened beverages and unhealthy fats, as well as the importance of a nutritious breakfast and making healthy snacks. Participants will participate in weekly exercises that demonstrate low-cost, effective methods of strengthening muscles and growing strong bones. CCE-BC’s nutrition educators have years of experience in guiding teens to make the right dietary choices now that will have a positive impact on their future.

Teens each receive a ‘passport’ to stamp each country that they visit in addition to aprons, basic kitchen supplies, and a back-to-school kit upon graduation. They learn about food safety and basic cooking techniques to assist their guardians in the kitchen or expand on their own food preparation knowledge.

Teen World Cuisine is being held at two locations on different days. Tuesdays from 3-5pm at Housing Connections on Virgil Street in Binghamton and Mondays from 3-5pm at the Lee Barta Center on Liberty Street in Binghamton. Currently the program at Housing Connections is full but participants could be placed on a waiting list. There are 13 remaining spots available at the Lee Barta Center.

The programs begin July 26th and 27th and run through August 30th and 31st. For more information, please contact Rachel Parsons by emailing rk87@cornell.edu or call/text

607-427-9428.

To learn more about CCE-BC’s nutrition programs for youth and adults, please visit: www.ccebroomecounty.com/nutrition or visit us on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ccebroomenutritionprograms.