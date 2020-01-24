Excitement Grows as Plans for the American Legion Auxiliary’s State Convention Nears

BINGHAMTON – Six months may seem a long time from now, but plans have been in the works for the 100th American Legion Auxiliary’s New York State Convention, since 2018.

The event will be held July 15 to 18, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The ALA Convention Chairman is Tami Zebrowski-Darrow, of Unit 1645. She is also the Sixth District Representative to the NYS Veterans’ Home of Oxford.

Ms. Zebrowski-Darrow has been working diligently with ALA representatives of the Sixth District.

The Convention plans include lodging and catering arrangements, commemorative “2020 Binghamton” pins, ALA President’s State dinner, a candidates reception, exhibits, an awards ceremony, a memorial service, an executive dinner at the Lost Dog Café, fundraising raffles, and much more.

“As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 1645, Binghamton, I am thrilled and proud to invite Auxiliary members from all over the state;” said Convention Chairman Zebrowski-Darrow, who added, “this is going to be a wonderful centennial event!”

The American Legion and Sons of the American Legion will also be having separate Conventions at the same time.

The Legion is arranging a parade Friday evening, July 17, from Post 80 on Main Street to the Holiday Inn.

There will be two ALA Conferences leading up to the Convention. The first is the State’s Mid-Winter Conference which will be held at the Albany Marriott January 24-25.

Following that will be the Sixth District’s Spring Conference held April 18, and hosted by ALA Unit 876 (Sherburne) of Chenango County. Convention pins, booster ads, raffle tickets and housing forms will be available at these Conferences.

Visit Binghamton estimates that the more than 1,000 people coming for the American Legion Family event will have an economic impact of $875,000 in the Binghamton area.

Anyone interested in ALA Convention information can call (607) 722-5994 or email tzebrowski@stny.rr.com .



