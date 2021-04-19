Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Provides more than $200,000 in Community Health Awards to area Nonprofits

From Excellus BlueCross BlueShield:

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield announced today that they are awarding a total of $214,000 in community health awards to 53 nonprofit organizations in upstate New York to support local organizations with improving community health, including seven organizations in the Southern Tier Region.

Through a competitive application process, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Awards help fund programs that improve the health or health care of a specific population, programs that aim to improve the health status of the community, closes the gaps in health disparities, reduces the incidence of specific diseases, promotes health education and assists our communities in dealing with COVID.

“We are excited to once again be able to provide impactful funding to local organizations that help improve community health and the lives of our community members,” said Jessica Renner, regional president, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “We are well aware that this past year has placed financial burdens on our local nonprofit organizations, and we are committed to supporting their efforts as they address community health needs.”

The seven nonprofit Southern Tier organizations chosen to receive Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Award Funding, includes:

· Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference (Broome County)

· Economic Opportunity Program (Chemung County)

· Family Services Society; The Laura Richardson Houghton Corning Youth Center

· Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Steuben County)

· Rural Health Network of SCNY (Broome County)

· United Methodist Homes (Broome County)

· YWCA of Broome County Encore Plus Program (Broome County)

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield divides its 31-county upstate New York operating area into four regions: the Utica region, comprising Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and St. Lawrence counties; the Central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties; the Southern Tier region, including Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Schuyler and Steuben counties; and the Rochester region, encompassing Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.

The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies or products.