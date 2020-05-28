Everyday Life, Every Day Art: An Online Juried Regional Art Show

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) are pleased to announce that our juried regional art show, Everyday Life, Every Day Art, will be an online exhibition in 2020.

The exhibition will take place from September 3 to September 30, 2020. It will feature work from artists within a 100-mile radius of Owego, encompassing 25 counties in New York and Pennsylvania. For every artwork sold, 80% will benefit the artist and 20% will benefit Art a la Carte, a TAC program that brings arts-enrichment activities to Summer Meal Sites in Tioga County, NY.

Below are our 2020 Award Categories:

Best in Show ($750) Clay ($100)

Painting ($100) Graphic ($100)

Photography ($100) Special Theme – Resilience ($100)

Sculpture ($100) People’s Choice ($100)

Fiber ($100) Honorable Mention ($100)

Given the unprecedented nature of COVID19, we have changed a lot this year. It is our hope that this model serves the arts community well, while promoting public health and well-being. During difficult times, the arts can serve as a source of creativity as well as resilience. Hence, this year’s special theme will be “Resilience”. We will offer monetary awards to winners in the categories listed above. This year, we have also adjusted our criteria to fit an online model, as well as reduced the entry fees and TAC commission to better support artists in our region.

To complete the submission process: 1. Complete this Online Form. 2. Email hi-resolution photos appropriately labeled to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com; 3. Send check payable to Tioga Arts Council or complete an online payment in the correct amount. For submission criteria and details, go to: www.tiogaartscouncil.org/regional-art-show. All forms, artwork, and payments must be submitted no later than August 14.

When deemed safe and appropriate, we will be sure to gather and celebrate as a community.

If you have questions, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com. Thank you!