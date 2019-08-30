From the Tioga County Historical Society:
The Walk Among the Dead Evergreen Cemetery Walk is a popular event hosted every Fall by TCHS.
Our past comes alive at the Village of Owego’s historic Evergreen Cemetery with actors portraying interesting individuals interred there. Come and experience their life stories and learn the history of this important cemetery.
This year’s walk will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with tours at 9:30am, 10:45am, 12pm, and 1:15pm. Reservations only. Members $10, Non-members $12 , Children 12 and under Free.