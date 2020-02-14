Events for Kids – Magic, Balloons and More put on by The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage

From the The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage:

Yao Yao

Saturday, Feb. 22

11AM & 2PM

What happens when little Yao pulls a loose thread on her Dad’s overcoat? She is magically transported to a world where adventure awaits as Brush Theatre brings the magic of “Yao Yao” to the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Billed as a screen art show, Yao Yao is geared to ages 2 to 8 but able to charm anyone. The story takes off when mischievous Yao, unhappy with her father’s departure for work, grabs a thread on his coat.

The multimedia show uses live musical performance, digital projections and numerous props to fascinate, entertain and explore.

What is waiting for Yao at the end of the thread?

Brush Theatre, LLC is based in Soeul, South Korea, and has a mission to inspire children the world over with live theater.

Tickets: $10/$8

John Reid Magic for Kids

The Man,The Moustache,

﻿The Magic! has returned!

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 PM

Magician John Reid returns to the Firehouse with his delightful comedy and dazzling magic. It’s Leap Year fun for the whole family.

Tickets: $10/$8

TWIST IT Balloon Twisting Workshop for Kids

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 AM

Make Leap Year 2020 a day to remember! Master Balloon Artist John Reid teaches students how to twist and shape balloons into works of art. Kids will leave the class with arms full of balloon creations. Class size limited to 20. *Must be at least 8 years old and be able to tie a balloon.

Tickets: $20 – includes materials

