Events at Tech Works

From Tech Works:

Code your Own Video Games

Summer of fun for teens Grades 8-12 small teams create video games using Unity software Coached by engineers & BU computer science students First step to cool jobs in flight simulation and game design . Families welcome! $45 – includes 2 sessions at TechWorks! and 7 online virtual sessions, plus summer-long laptop loan as needed. Extra sessions on request @ $5. Results in self-built video game for friends & family to play.

Sign up by calling or emailing TechWorks! team 607-723-8600 – info@ctandi.org

Binghamton Bridge Pedal Sat. Aug 7th

Register at www.ctandi.org/binghamton-bridge-pedal-2021

Info: www.bmtsonline.com/bikeped/bridge-pedal