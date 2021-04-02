Evening To-Go Meals at Participating Broome County Senior Centers via Drive-Thru

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Everyone is invited to pick up an evening to-go meal at a participating Broome County Senior
Center this April. The meal will include rotisserie chicken, a baked potato, green beans and
coconut cream pie for dessert.

Advance reservations are required; please call the senior center where you would like to
pick up your meal. The deadline is one day prior by noon. Curbside meal pickup time is
around 4 pm at these participating centers:

• Tuesday, April 27, 4 pm:
Northern Broome Senior Center 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point

• Thursday, April 29, 4 pm:
North Shore Towers Senior Center 772-6214 24 Isbell St., Binghamton

• Thursday, April 29, 4 pm:
Eastern Broome Senior Center 693-2069 27 Golden Ln., Harpursville

All those age 60+ and their spouse of any age may dine for a suggested contribution of $4.25.
All others will be charged $5.25. Those age 60+ and their spouse of any age will not be denied service due to an inability or unwillingness to contribute.

What: Drive Thru Evening To-Go Meal at Participating Senior Centers
When: April 27 and 29 2021 at 4:00 pm
Where: Participating Broome County Senior Centers
Who: For all seniors, family, and friends

