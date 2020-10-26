Eureka Camping Center gives big to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton

From the Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton:

Johnson Outdoors’ Eureka Camping Center donated $20,507 – plus camping and boating equipment – from their “End of the Trail” closing sale to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton. The Club will use the funds and equipment to support programs, like Camp Sertoma, that provide Binghamton youth with opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. Johnson Outdoors seeks to inspire kids to get outside and appreciate nature, and their generous contribution will help create unforgettable memories for generations of future campers.

“At Johnson Outdoors, our purpose is to inspire people to get out there and experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, quality products and gear for the best experience possible. Our Eureka Camping Center has been the go-to place for equipment and advice for outdoor enthusiasts across the Binghamton area for over five decades, and we wanted to say thanks for their loyalty and support over the years with special storewide deals, while also giving back to the community we call home,” said Tim Andersen, Vice-President, Johnson Outdoors Gear.