EPAC: SUMMER Events 2021

|From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:
“Heroes in Humanism” DANCE SHOW (June 24th)
|Heroes in Humanism
This fundraiser Dance Show will be presented by ‘Purely Technique Dance’ and ‘Our Company’ on June 24th, 2021 at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, located at 102 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY. Reserved Seating ONLY, masks and distancing required at EPAC.
For Tickets visit: www.purelytechniquedance.org
|“Feel the Flames” ROCK PROJECT (July 8th, 9th, 10th)
|Feel the Flames
EPAC and Dream Corridor Productions present “ Feel the Flames” set for July 8th, 9th, and 10th, 2021, at the Endicott Performing Arts Center.
This is a fast-paced, nonstop rock show that is based on a true story. Feel the Flames follows the story of two unlikely metal-heads who create a small town band and end up dominating the world with the music of Metallica. EPAC will be LIVE Streaming, and having a limited capacity audience for this show.
Purchase tickets through the EPAC Box Office visit: www.EndicottArts.com
|“Be More Chill” TEEN WORKSHOP (August 5th – 8th)
|‘Be More Chill’
The EPAC TEEN Theater Workshop production of the new hit musical ‘Be More Chill’ will be at EPAC,August 5th – 8thin-person Tickets will be available through the EPAC Box Office by visiting www.endicottarts.com
|“Descendants” KIDS WORKSHOP (August 12th – 15th)
|The New Disney Hit, ‘Descendants the Musical’ The Summer Kids Theater Workshop production of the ‘Descendants’ will be at the Endicott Performing Arts Center August 12th – 15th
Tickets will be available at the EPAC Box Office, visit: www.endicottarts.com
|“A Mid Summer Night’s Dream” EPAC KIDS (August 19th – 22nd)
Shakespeare FESTIVAL (Aug. 22nd)
|Shakespeare in the Park 2021The EPAC Youth Troupe will present an abridged version of ‘A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream’ at, The Stage in Little Italy: George W. Johnson Park, Endicott August 19th – 22nd. Shakespeare FESTIVAL 2021EPAC will produce the annual Shakespearean FESTIVAL Sunday August 22nd from 12pm to 5pm, with Vendors, Artists, Performers, games, food and craft brew in the Park. FREE to the Community! visit: www.endicottarts.com for more info.