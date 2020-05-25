EPAC Scholarship Awards 2020: The Devin Spears Scholarship & The Bill Nurse Memorial Scholarship

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

EPAC Awards $4,000 in Scholarships to Area Graduating Seniors is pleased to announce the names of the 2020 Devin Spears Scholarship recipients, and the Memorial Bill Nurse Scholarship Award. The 8 scholarship recipients will each receive a scholarship to assist with their higher education in the arts.

The Devin Spears Award Winners 2020:

Isis Mini: Union-Endicott Susquehanna University – Theater Production

Alex Ernst: Ross Corners Christian Academy Lancaster Bible College – Worship Arts

Katie Hibbard: Chenango Forks Nazareth College – Musical Therapy

Joshua Schull: Binghamton Elon University – BFA Acting Major

Aria Maholchic: Norwich Undecided – Musical Theater

Antonia Mody: Norwich Ithaca College – Theater Arts Management

Katelyn Rundell: Maine-Endwell Shenandoah University – BFA Acting



The EPAC Devin Spears Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Devin Spears, a member of the EPAC Kids Theater Workshop who starred as Dorothy in the workshop’s 2001 production of “The Wiz.” Devin and her mother Valerie were tragically killed in 2002.

Many thanks to all who assisted in this year’s fundraising events! Since its inception, the EPAC Devin Spears Scholarship Fund has awarded over $45,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

The Bill Nurse Memorial Scholarship Award:

Rachel Galet: Vestal SUNY Broome – Visual Communications

The Bill Nurse Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Bill Nurse, an original member of the EPAC Dirty Dozen.In 1998, Bill joined a group of volunteers – now known as “The Dirty Dozen” – and spent late nights cleaning up the abandoned theater on Washington Avenue in Endicott that would become EPAC.Bill helped rewire the building that now houses EPAC. He gathered the documents to ensure the Goodwill Theatre met historic preservation standards. He designed the lighting system at KNOW Theater, then trained their lighting designer to use it and was the operations manager at Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to help the young people of our community pursue their dreams,” says EPAC Director Patrick Foti. “It’s just another way that illustrates how community theater helps make our community a better place to live. Our heartiest congratulations go out to the recipients.”