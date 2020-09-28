EPAC: Puppet Tree Theater, Episode #3 “Rocket Tree with Mother Goose”

From the The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

Episode #3: “Rocket Tree with Mother Goose” Starting Saturday, September 26th at 8am

For a minimum suggested donation of only $5 you will be able to gain digital access to the Puppet Tree Show presented by EPAC.



This is the third episode of the New EPAC Puppet Theatre Group. The Puppet Show is “Mother Goose Rocket Tree” with special guest appearances and EPAC Friends. Enjoy the Show!

Episode #3# will be available starting at 8am on Saturday, September 26th, and will remain available until Wednesday September 30th at 8pm. There will be a small fee to access the EPAC Digital content and with pre-registration you will receive email confirmation to watch the show. We ask that you pay for each “ticket” as if you were attending a live performance to help support EPAC, so that we may continue to provide amazing local programming like this! Thank you