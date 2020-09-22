EPAC: Puppet Tree Theater, Episode #2 “Tree Little Pigs and Friends”

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:
Episode #2: “Tree Little Pigs and Friends” https://endicottperformingartscenter.ticketspice.com/puppet-tree-little-pigs

Starting Saturday, September 19th at 8am
For a minimum suggested donation of only $5 you will be able to gain digital access to the Puppet Tree Show presented by EPAC.
The Puppet Show is a short version of “3 Little Pigs” performed by EPAC Puppets, with special guest appearances and EPAC Friends. Enjoy the Show!

Episode #2 will be available starting at 8am on Saturday, September 19th, and will remain available until Wednesday September 23rd at 8pm. There will be a small fee to access the EPAC Digital content and with pre-registration you will receive email confirmation to watch the show. We ask that you pay for each “ticket” as if you were attending a live performance to help support EPAC, so that we may continue to provide amazing local programming like this! Thank you

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News