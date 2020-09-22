EPAC: Puppet Tree Theater, Episode #2 “Tree Little Pigs and Friends”

Episode #2: “Tree Little Pigs and Friends” https://endicottperformingartscenter.ticketspice.com/puppet-tree-little-pigs



Starting Saturday, September 19th at 8am

For a minimum suggested donation of only $5 you will be able to gain digital access to the Puppet Tree Show presented by EPAC.

The Puppet Show is a short version of “3 Little Pigs” performed by EPAC Puppets, with special guest appearances and EPAC Friends. Enjoy the Show!



Episode #2 will be available starting at 8am on Saturday, September 19th, and will remain available until Wednesday September 23rd at 8pm. There will be a small fee to access the EPAC Digital content and with pre-registration you will receive email confirmation to watch the show. We ask that you pay for each “ticket” as if you were attending a live performance to help support EPAC, so that we may continue to provide amazing local programming like this! Thank you