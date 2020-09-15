EPAC: Puppet Tree Theater, Episode #1 “Beauty, the Beast, and Friends”

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

Starting Saturday, September 12th at 8am, Episode #1: “Beauty, the Beast, and Friends”.For a minimum suggested donation of only $5 you will be able to gain digital access to the first Puppet Tree Show presented by EPAC.

The Puppet Show is a short version of “Beauty and the Beast” performed by EPAC Puppets, then we’ll take you back to a classic EPAC Kids Theater Workshop Production of “Rupert and the Frog Song” from 2006, and then we’ll go into the EPAC Studio for a dance rehearsal with EPAC Kids Lucia and Maria FotiEnjoy the Show!

Episode #1 will be available starting at 8am on Saturday, September 12th, and will remain available until Wednesday September 16th at 8pm. There will be a small fee to access the EPAC Digital content and with pre-registration you will receive email confirmation to watch the show. We ask that you pay for each “ticket” as if you were attending a live performance to help support EPAC, so that we may continue to provide amazing local programming like this! Thank you

