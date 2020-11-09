EPAC: Puppet Tree Theater, ALL 8 Episodes for FREE

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

You can NOW gain access to ALL 8 Puppet Tree Shows for FREE, on EPAC Digital.

The New EPAC Puppet Theatre Group creates a Variety Show with Puppets and special guest appearances by EPAC Friends. Featuring classic Fairy Tales like Beauty and the Beast, Little Red Riding Hood and much more. Enjoy the Shows again and again!



There will be NO FEE to access the EPAC Digital content, and with pre-registration you will receive email confirmation to watch the show.



We ask that you consider making a donation to pay for each “ticket” as if you were attending a live performance to help support EPAC, so that we may continue to provide amazing local programming like this!