EPAC Press Release: Virtual Christmas Show 2020

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

The EPAC VIRTUAL Christmas Show will be available on EPAC Digital December 17th through January 3rd. EPAC Digital is the New Online Platform granting Digital Access to EPAC Productions.

EPAC has put together a Spectacular Variety Show of Great Holiday Classics, as well as some Newer Contemporary Songs to brighten your Holiday Season!

You’ll be able to see local talent performing your standard Holiday songs that you can’t have Christmas without. Performances of “Happy Christmas… War is Over”, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “White Christmas” just to name a few. Performances from different locations like people singing and dancing from home, from the EPAC Recording Stage, or maybe out in the local landscape.

There will be short Holiday themed Puppet Shows by the EPAC Puppet Tree Theater Group as well as archival footage of EPAC Shows from Christmas Past. You won’t want to miss this once in a lifetime experience, with amazing local talent performing virtually for the safety and entertainment of the entire community. Visit the EPAC Website for more details and how to register for on-demand tickets to this Virtual Event.CLICK HERE to REGISTER