EPAC presents Trick or Treat, Take a Seat

The Endicott Performing Arts Center presents...

"Trick or Treat...Take a Seat"

Happy Halloween! Time for "Trick or Treat... Take a Seat".

This is our 5th year in providing the community with a safe environment to trick or treat, and enjoy a theatrical show in the same venue. Take a tour through the theater while collecting candy and interacting with Halloween characters of all kinds. Don't be scared this is family fun for all ages. Then there will be classic Halloween themed cartoons on the big screen, and theatrical skits and dance performances on the stage after trick or treating.

Make sure you come in costume!

$5 General Admission (at the door)

Friday and Saturday, October 26th & 27th @ 7pm

(movies and performances start at 8pm)

Endicott Performing Arts Center - Robert Eckert Theater

102 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY 13760

EPAC Box Office (Mon. - Fri. / 9am - 5pm)

(607)785-8903

www.endicottarts.com

General Operating Support is provided to the Endicott Performing Arts Center by a grant from the Broome County Arts Council's United Cultural Fund.