Up to the Minute

ENDICOTT, N.Y. - EPAC Classic Fairy Tales series is proud to present: "CROAKER" the Frog Prince Musical from June 21st through the 23rd.

This will be the 14th installment of the Classic Fairy Tale series since the organization's inception in 1998. You may have seen past productions such as 'Hansel and Gretel', 'Rapunzel', 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves', 'Peter and the Wolf', 'The Big Bad Wolf', 'The Snow Queen' or 'Pinocchio'.

"Croaker" is a musical adaptation of the Brothers Grimm classic fairy tale, The Frog Prince, otherwise known as The Frog King or Iron Henry. The most popular version of the tale is the Disney movie, "The Princess and the Frog". It was also woven into the plot of the "Shrek" franchise. Croaker has been staged across the U.S. and tells the story of a princess who befriends a frog who was formerly a prince - the consequence of a curse placed upon him by her mother, the evil Queen Helene.

In the traditional folktale, a spoiled princess reluctantly befriends the Frog Prince (meeting him after dropping a golden ball into a pond or well), who magically transforms into a handsome prince. Although in modern versions the transformation is invariably triggered by the princess kissing the frog, in the original Grimm version of the story the frog's spell was broken when the princess threw it against a wall in disgust. In other early versions, it was sufficient for the frog to spend the night on the princess' pillow. The frog prince also has a loyal servant named Henry (or Harry) who had three iron bands affixed around his heart to prevent it from breaking in his sadness over his master's curse, but when the prince was reverted to his human form Henry's overwhelming happiness caused all three bands to break, freeing his heart from its bonds.

"Croaker" the Frog Prince Musical is presented through special arrangement with CaM Theatricals, LLC. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by CaM, 11714 Heathmere Crescent, Midlothian, Virginia 23113. www.croakerthemusical.com

