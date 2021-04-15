EPAC presents “BURLESQUE 9” May 13th, 14th & 15th, 2021 LIVE Streaming & In-Person!

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

BURLESQUE 9 will be the first EPAC Show with a LIVE Audience this year.

Limited Capacity Tickets will be available to groups no larger than six per reservation. This show will be live streaming as well. Tickets are on-Sale NOW! Visit Endicott Arts dot com



Live In-Person and LIVE Streaming, May 13th, 14th, 15th, at 8pm, Burlesque 9, “90’s Rewind” is a ‘totally rad’ look back at some of the best songs of the decade in the fashion of the iconic Burlesque dance show at EPAC. The show will feature some of your favorite ‘fly’ 90’s hits by The Spice Girls, Aqua, En Vogue & more.Burlesque 9 is directed by Andrew Shaul & Jackson Bailey and features choreography by Linda Monaco, Tanya Morris, April Warner-Youngs, Jenny Delgado, Jessica Hyland & Mikey Carlson.We’re ‘totally buggin’ with excitement to show you what we have in store. Buy your tickets now, so you don’t miss all the ‘411’ on this ‘totally tubular’ show.To Purchase Tickets On-Line, Click Below for In Person or Live Streaming!



IN-PERSON TICKETS (May 13th, 14th, 15th)ON-LINE PURCHASE PRICE = $20.60 (per person)(Reserved Designated Seating) Max Group Size=6Limited Capacity (82 per show)

LIVE STREAM TICKETS (May 13th, 14th, 15th)On-Line ONLY-$15, $25, $50(Required Donation suggested based on party size)Ticket per date of Show=Access to Live Stream(via email confirmation with hyperlink)