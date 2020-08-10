EPAC POSTPONES Shakespeare in the Park Event and Festival

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

Due to COVID-19 and NYS Regulations, EPAC has decided to POSTPONE Shakespeare in the Park.

EPAC Shakespeare in the Park and FESTIVAL: POSTPONED until 2021!

The Shakespeare in the Park event at the George W. Johnson Park in Endicott, presented by the Endicott Performing Arts Center is POSTPONED until the Summer of 2021, due to Covid-19.

The EPAC Youth Troupe was scheduled to produce “A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream” August 13th – 16th in the park, but as a precaution will instead have to wait until next summer.

The EPAC Shakespearean Festival that was also scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 16th as part of the event with vendors, artists, food, drinks and live entertainment, is also postponed until next year! Stay Safe!



EPAC has decided to POSTPONE this Free Event for the Community, and is confident that this is the best decision for everyone involved with this annual event.

We hope to see you in the Park, next year, summer 2021!