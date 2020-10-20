EPAC: Free Puppet Tree Theater, Episode #6 “Little Red Riding Hood” and EPAC Friends

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

Episode #6: “Little Red Riding Hood”Starting Saturday, October 17th at 8am

You will be able to gain access to the Puppet Tree Show for FREE, presented by EPAC Digital.

This is the sixth episode of the New EPAC Puppet Theatre Group. The Puppet Show is a short version of the Classic fairy Tale “Little Red Riding Hood” with special guest appearances and EPAC Friends. Enjoy the Show!



Episode #6 will be available starting at 8am on Saturday, October 17th and will remain available until Wednesday October 21st at 8pm. There will be NO FEE to access the EPAC Digital content, and with pre-registration you will receive email confirmation to watch the show.



We ask that you consider making a donation to pay for each “ticket” as if you were attending a live performance to help support EPAC, so that we may continue to provide amazing local programming like this!