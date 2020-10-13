EPAC Digital: Register Now! “TOMMY” Streaming ONLINE ONLY

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

The EPAC Repertory Co. presents “TOMMY” LIVE, STREAMING on EPAC DIGITAL available ON-LINE ONLY.



EPAC is proud to announce TOMMY the Musical on EPAC Digital, the new on-line platform that will allow EPAC to continue its mission by bringing high quality performing arts to the entire community at an affordable price. You will be able to gain digital access to this EPAC content ONLY through the EPAC Ticketing Website!



The EPAC Repertory Company is proud to present this ROCK Musical event to the entire community, while keeping the audiences at home.Please make sure to check the DATE of your ticket purchase, as there’s no refunds or exchanges.



“TOMMY” will be STREAMING LIVE:Thursday November 12th at 8pmFriday November 13th at 8pmSaturday November 14th at 8pmSunday November 15th at 3pm

The Who’s Tommy is about a deaf, dumb and blind boy’s journey from pain to triumph in a sensory-defying rock and roll experience. Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, this five-time Tony Award-winning musical was translated into a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event. The Who’s Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit, that features a timeless score with a youthful appeal, making the show a cross-generational smash-hit around the world. With direction by Patrick Foti, musical direction by Paula Bacorn, choreography by Matthew Gaska, and a small rock band orchestration, EPAC Digital captures the excitement of the New York production on a very modest budget.



“Tommy” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Please consider supporting EPAC with a generous donation at this crucial time of need. EPAC is a non profit charitable arts organization that has been able to create revenue through ticket sales for over 20 years.



Thank you to the EPAC SPONSORS: M&T Bank, IBM, Visions FCU, and all the EPAC Partners whose support helped make this production successful.

General Operating Support is provided to the Endicott Performing Arts Center by a grant from the Broome County Arts Council’s United Cultural Fund



THE FULL EPAC PLAN CAN BE FOUND BY CLICKING HERE:The EPAC NY FORWARD COVID-19 Safety Planwww.EndicottArts.com