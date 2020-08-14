EPAC Digital Presents, Flash Back Fridays

Every Friday EPAC Digital will be releasing another Repertory Company production from the archives.

EPAC Digital will be releasing beloved classics like “Annie”, “Oliver” and “Little Shop of Horrors”, as well as other EPAC favorites like “Spamalot”, “Shrek” and “Cabaret”.

Check back every week to find out what’s coming out next, hopefully it’s one of your favorites!

During these terribly uncertain times EPAC has decided to go digital, as part of its COVID-19 safety plan for re-opening business.

EPAC Digital is the new online platform that will allow EPAC to continue its mission by providing high quality performing arts and education to the entire community at an affordable price.

For more information, visit their website at www.endicottarts.com