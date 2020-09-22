EPAC Community Thrives Challenge: A Mighty Cause Grant Opportunity

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

DONATE NOW! (September 21st – October 16th 2020)

The A Community Thrives challenge is here, and EPAC has a chance to receive grant money. If EPAC has the most sole source donations (unique donors) from now until Monday, September 28th, EPAC will receive $5,000! The race for the Top Fundraiser Grants goes to the organization that can raise the most online from now until the challenge ends on October 16! EPAC could receive a $25,000 grant!



As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and partial shut-down of EPAC and its normal operating systems, EPAC has launched a new online digital platform that will allow EPAC to continue its mission by providing high quality performance art and education at an affordable price to the entire community.

The new platform is called EPAC Digital! As the Performing Arts Center and premiere venue in Endicott, EPAC has always had the capability of producing digital content and hosting virtual events. EPAC would like to upgrade and update all the technical equipment needed to produce high quality video productions, turning the Robert Eckert Theater (EPAC) into a full service Video Production Studio.

This will allow EPAC to create revenue by offering the new digital capabilities to local organizations who might want to take advantage of this service and the EPAC venue. EPAC believes the new EPAC Digital System would supply many local artists and groups the opportunity to create high quality video productions, and/or live streaming events. EPAC programs will benefit by adding an additional ticketing stream for live performances as well as online educational services. EPAC will be offering remote learning opportunities through the School of Performing Arts and Kids Theater Workshops, with the new EPAC E-School through Google Classroom and Zoom. As a501c3 Not for Profit Org., EPAC is pursuing grant opportunities and donations to fund this project that will enhance the EPAC Digital Production systems.

EPAC will then reach out and attract local artists and other organizations to collaborate and develop new projects and ways in which to provide the community with performance art and education. EPAC Digital allows people to access EPAC content from anywhere in the world, bringing high quality arts entertainment and education to people who might not otherwise be able to experience it. EPAC hopes to reach new members of the community that cannot participate in EPAC programs at the center for many different reasons, like health concerns and disabilities due to things like age or PTSD, as well as someone’s location, because of where they live or work. EPAC Digital opens up ‘A Whole New World’ of possibilities for community engagement, and volunteer opportunities. Since shutting its doors to the public, EPAC has been seeking out additional support through grants like this one, to help bridge the financial gap during this historic pandemic. Please DONATE what you can, every little bit counts! Thank you.